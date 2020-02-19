StockMarketWire.com - Software company Micro Focus International launched a $1.44bn debt refinancing and extension of a $500m credit facility.
Proceeds of the senior secured term loan offering would be used to refinance an existing loan due November 2021.
The existing facility would be replaced with a new seven-year one and extend an existing $500m credit facility due September 2022 to June 2024.
Micro Focus International said initial price talk for the new facilities was anticipated to be between 3.25% and 3.50% above Euribor.
Initial expectations were also for an original issue discount of 0.5% on the Euro tranche and between 3.75% and 4.0% above Libor at an original issue discount of 1.0% on the US dollar tranche.
At 1:09pm: [LON:MCRO] Micro Focus International PLC share price was +14.3p at 800.6p
