StockMarketWire.com - Temple Bar Investment Trust notched a total return on its net assets in calendar 2019 of 28%, beating its benchmark.
In the year through December, the FTSE All Share Index posted a total return of 19.2%.
Temple Bar paid a final dividend of 18.39p per share, bringing total payouts for the year to 51.39p, up 10% on-year.
The company's top five holdings included Capita, GlaxoSmithKline, Travis Perkins, Shell and BP.
'The current year has not started well for value investors, with January seeing a return of investors' appetite for momentum stocks,' the company said.
'Time will tell whether this situation will continue for an extended period.'
'Nonetheless, with our experienced, well-resourced management team we believe that Temple Bar is well placed to generate significant returns for shareholders over the longer term.'
At 1:17pm: [LON:TMPL] Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC share price was +9p at 1365p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
