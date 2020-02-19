StockMarketWire.com - Payments and FX company Finablr said it was trying to resolve confusion over the size of key shareholdings in the company by the end of February.
There are doubts over the size of investments held by NMC Health chairman BR Shetty, Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Al Muhairi.
The same individuals had also notified NMC Health of potential inaccuracies about the size of their investments in that company and have since resigned from NMC Health's board.
'The independent directors have been informed that the Shetty family and their advisers are not yet in a position fully to respond to them but have undertaken to do so as soon as possible,' Finablr said.
'The independent directors are seeking to resolve the position by the end of February 2020 at the latest.'
At 1:24pm: [LON:FIN] Finablr PLC share price was +3.75p at 78.85p
