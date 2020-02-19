StockMarketWire.com - US privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January rose 9.2% to around 1.55m, according to the Census Bureau.

The increased beat market expectations for a more modest rise to 1.45m, from 1.42m in December.

Housing starts fell 3.6% to 1.57m, though the fall was shallower than market expectations for a drop to 1.40m.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com