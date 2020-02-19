StockMarketWire.com - US privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January rose 9.2% to around 1.55m, according to the Census Bureau.
The increased beat market expectations for a more modest rise to 1.45m, from 1.42m in December.
Housing starts fell 3.6% to 1.57m, though the fall was shallower than market expectations for a drop to 1.40m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.