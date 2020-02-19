StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals narrowed its annual losses after it booked lower exploration writedowns.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £0.83m, compared to losses of £2.27m on-year.
'As has been the case at year-end for several previous years, the company will need to raise further funds in the next 12 months to continue as a going concern,' Tertiary Minerals said.
'Market commentators are anticipating a better year for small cap companies in 2020 and we look forward to reporting news from our exciting new gold and base metal projects in Nevada over this coming year.'
At 1:46pm: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was -0.38p at 0.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
