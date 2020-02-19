StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas said it had commenced operations to shut off an unwanted flow of water into a horizontal well at the Horse Hill oil project near Gatwick Airport south of London.
Production logging tools would be run along the entire length of the 2,500 foot horizontal section to identify the source of water ingress.
The water was thought to have come from a series of open natural fractures at the base or "toe" of the wellbore.
Once identified, the source of the water would isolated, either via a rigid setting fluid plug, or by a conventional cementing and selective perforation programme.
'A resumption of HH-2z extended well test operations is planned to follow directly after a successful intervention,' the company said.
Alba Mineral Resources, a minority shareholder in the project, noted UK Oil & Gas's announcement.
