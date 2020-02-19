StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing and heating products group Ferguson said it had agreed to acquire Chicago-based Columbia Pipe & Supply, for an undisclosed sum.
Columbia Pipe & Supply generated revenue of $220m in the year through December and employed 375 associates in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Indiana.
'This acquisition accelerates our Chicago market strategy and will allow us to rapidly expand our existing capabilities across the Mid-West,' chief executive Kevin Murphy said.
At 2:22pm: [LON:FERG] Ferguson PLC share price was +35p at 7549p
