StockMarketWire.com - Qatar Airways said it had upped its shareholding in British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines to 25.1%, from 21.4%.
'Our investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy,' Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.
'Qatar Airways continues to consider opportunities to invest in airlines and support management teams that share our vision to enhance travel opportunities for airline passengers across the globe.'
At 2:39pm: [LON:IAG] International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. share price was +7.5p at 639.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: