UK
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 49.7 | Previous: 50
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.4 | Previous: 53.9
21/02/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: -12.0B | Previous: 4.0B
US
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 51.5 | Previous: 51.9
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.5 | Previous: 53.3
21/02/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales | Forecast: 5.48M | Previous: 5.54M
EU
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 51.4 | Previous: 51
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 50.8 | Previous: 51.1
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.9 | Previous: 54.2
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 44.8 | Previous: 45.3
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.4 | Previous: 52.5
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 47.4 | Previous: 47.9
21/02/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.40% | Previous: 1.40%
21/02/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.10% | Previous: 1.10%
21/02/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate | Forecast: -2.8 | Previous: -2
JP
21/02/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.90%
