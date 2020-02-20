Interim Result
20/02/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
Final Result
20/02/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)
20/02/2020 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
20/02/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
AGM / EGM
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
Ex-Dividend
20/02/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
20/02/2020 Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
20/02/2020 Chenavari Toro Income Fund (TORO)
20/02/2020 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
20/02/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/02/2020 BlackRockThrogmorton Trust plc (THRG)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/02/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
20/02/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc Ord Eur0.01 (AERI)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc (AERS)
20/02/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
20/02/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Hadrians Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com