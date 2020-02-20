UK
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.4 | Previous: 53.9
21/02/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: -12.0B | Previous: 4.0B
21/02/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 49.7 | Previous: 50
24/02/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
28/02/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
28/02/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 51.5 | Previous: 51.9
21/02/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.5 | Previous: 53.3
21/02/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales | Forecast: 5.48M | Previous: 5.54M
25/02/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/02/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/02/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/02/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
26/02/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
27/02/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
27/02/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
27/02/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/02/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/02/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/02/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/02/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/02/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/02/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 51.4 | Previous: 51
21/02/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 50.8 | Previous: 51.1
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 44.8 | Previous: 45.3
21/02/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.9 | Previous: 54.2
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 47.4 | Previous: 47.9
21/02/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.4 | Previous: 52.5
21/02/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.10% | Previous: 1.10%
21/02/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y | Forecast: 1.40% | Previous: 1.40%
21/02/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate | Forecast: -2.8 | Previous: -2
25/02/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/02/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
27/02/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
27/02/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
27/02/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
27/02/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/02/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
28/02/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
28/02/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
28/02/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/02/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
28/02/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/02/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
28/02/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
JP
21/02/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/02/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.90%
24/02/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
25/02/2020 05:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
27/02/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
27/02/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
27/02/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
27/02/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
28/02/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
