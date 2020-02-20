StockMarketWire.com - Aveva said it had achieved high single-digit revenue growth in the first ten months of the financial year, but the engineering software company did flag some weakness in China amid coronavirus-led disruptions.
'The ongoing disruption in China, caused by the Coronavirus, due to travel restrictions and office closures, is having some impact on sales in that country,' the company said.
China historically accounted for around 5% of overall revenue.
Revenue growth had been supported by strong orders in rental & subscription, for both on premise and cloud solutions, though partly offset by 'significantly' lower initial & perpetual licences and services, as planned, the company said.
Aveva had a good start to the fourth quarter and the order pipeline for the remaining weeks of the financial year was 'solid,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
