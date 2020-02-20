StockMarketWire.com - Global medical technology business, Smith and Nephew, has seen its underlying revenue increase 4.4%, more than double the growth reported in 2018.
According to its full year 2019 results, the company had a trading profit margin of 22.8% for the year, which includes the impact of dilution from acquisitions.
All global franchises and regions positively contributed to growth, led by sports medicine and ENT (7.0%), and emerging markets (16.1%).
The full year dividend is up 4% to 37.5c per share.
Roland Diggelmann, chief executive officer at Smith and Nephew, said the improved underlying revenue growth in 2019 was the best for several years and has 'propelled Group sales above $5 billion for the first time in Smith and Nephew's history'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
