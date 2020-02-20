StockMarketWire.com - Anglo American reported a rise in annual profit as strong precious metals and iron ore prices offset weakness in diamonds and coal.
For 2019, underlying earnings (EBITDA) increased by 9% to $10.0 billion and revenue increased 8%.
The uptick in profit comes as production increased just 1% weighed down by a 13% decrease in De Beers' rough diamond production to 30.8m carats.
Looking to 2020, Anglo America guided production guidance within a range of 32-to-34m carats.
Copper production decreased by 5% to 638,000 tonnes as higher planned grades at Los Bronces offset by production losses owing to lower water availability due to drought conditions, the miner said.
The company proposed a final dividend of $0.47 per share, consistent with its 40% payout policy.
At 8:50am: [LON:AAL] Anglo American PLC share price was +36p at 2124p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: