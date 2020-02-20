StockMarketWire.com - Dev Clever warned on performance as it delayed plans to roll-out its platforms across the UK following a deal with a technology manufacturer.
The company entered into commercial negotiations to partner with a leading worldwide technology manufacturer, to enable its career guidance products, Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, to be mass adopted as part of their roll-out strategy for their VR education technology hardware.
But as a consequence of this strategy, the company said it had to push back its UK roll-out plans for these platforms, which had resulted in financial performance for the second half of last year falling short of initial short-term expectations.
At 9:11am: [LON:DEV] share price was -0.2p at 3.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: