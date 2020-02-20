StockMarketWire.com - Cloud-based cybersecurity software vendor, Osirium Technologies, has won a contract with one of the UK's largest regional NHS Trusts.
The new client has purchased a 36-month term license for 500 devices, with Osirium delivering its PxM Platform including the Privileged Access Management, Privileged Task Management and Privileged Session Management modules. The PxM platform has been selected in a public sector tender bid against competing bids from two other Privileged Access Management solution providers to minimise the risk of security breaches in a mixed Windows and Cisco environment.
Drivers for the implementation include securing and controlling access to the infrastructure by the third party contractors, vendors and service providers on whom the Trust depends.
The platform is also being used to enhance security by controlling and reducing the number of privileged accounts accessed by internal staff.
At 9:14am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was +1p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
