StockMarketWire.com - Laura Ashely reported wider losses in the first half of the year on lower home furnishings sales and a weaker consumer spending environment.
For the six months ended 31 December, pre-tax losses widened to £4.0m from £1.5m on-year and as sales fell 10.8% to £109.6m.
The decline in total revenue was due to the closure of three stores and weaker consumers' confidence during the period, amid a like-for-like retail sales drop of 10.4%, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'encouraged' by the early signs of the turnaround strategy as sales were flat for the first seven weeks of trading this year.
