StockMarketWire.com - Brunner Investment Trust said it had topped its benchmark as its net asset value per share rose 13%.
Net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share rose by 13.2%, topping its composite benchmark index - 70% FTSE World Ex-UK and 30% FTSE All-Share Index - which rose by 12.6%.
A fourth and final dividend of 6.0p a share was proposed, taking the total dividend for the year to 19.98p, an increase of 10.1% on last year.
The company, however, flagged uncertainties ahead, including the impact of the coronavirus and Brexit.
'At the time of writing it is impossible to know whether the current outbreak of the Coronavirus will remain a human tragedy or also develop into a significant economic problem as global trade becomes disrupted. Also, the eventual outcome of the Brexit negotiations remains far from clear,' Brunner Investment Trust said.
At 9:25am: [LON:BUT] Brunner Investment Trust Plc the share price was +3p at 913p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
