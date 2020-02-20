StockMarketWire.com - Technology business Iconic Labs said it had signed a content and marketing agreement with a 'major international' airline.
Under the terms of the agreement, Iconic would create and distribute bespoke content to support the client's social media engagement campaign.
For commercial reasons, the value of the agreement had not been disclosed, the company said.
At 9:37am: [LON:ICON] share price was +0.01p at 0.07p
