StockMarketWire.com - Broadband services provider Bigblu Broadband said it had been selected to lead a £6m project to boost rural connectivity in North Yorkshire.
The project would focus on bringing mobile connectivity to the county where 35% of the population currently had no 4G mobile coverage, the company said. 'It will also test how superfast mobile connectivity can benefit North Yorkshire in boosting tourism, tackling social isolation and acting as an early warning system for flooding emergencies.'
Other partners included in the project included mix of specialist small to medium enterprises and the universities of York and Lancaster.
The partnership had secured £4.5m of government funding with a further £2m added by the industry partners.
At 9:41am: [LON:BBB] BigBlu Broadband PLC share price was +3p at 87p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
