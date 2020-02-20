StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Nmc Health                               847.80       +8.28%
Smith & Nephew                          1994.50       +8.10%
Bae Systems                              663.30       +3.64%
Lloyds Banking Group                      57.51       +3.10%
Smith (Ds)                               361.25       +2.95%
Imperial Brands                         1732.50       -6.05%
Burberry Group                          1962.00       -2.53%
Aveva Group                             5195.00       -1.80%
Carnival                                3063.50       -1.68%
Meggitt                                  627.20       -1.57%

FTSE 250
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               338.50       +9.26%
Tbc Bank Group                          1376.00       +5.04%
Spectris                                2859.00       +4.50%
Kaz Minerals                             531.80       +4.48%
Hochschild Mining                        189.25       +4.44%
Restaurant Group                         130.40       -2.10%
Micro Focus International                785.15       -2.00%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1449.00       -1.96%
Bbgi Sicav S.A.                          164.25       -1.94%
Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited            117.25       -1.88%

FTSE 350
Tbc Bank Group                          1376.00       +5.04%
Spectris                                2859.00       +4.50%
Restaurant Group                         130.40       -2.10%
Micro Focus International                785.15       -2.00%
Hill & Smith Holdings                   1449.00       -1.96%

AIM
Galileo Resources                          0.54      +25.58%
LightwaveRF                                1.12      +25.00%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.45      +21.92%
Bezant Resources                           0.17      +17.24%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  3.95      +16.18%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.12      -24.19%
Novacyt S.A                               99.50      -19.11%
Transense Technologies                    63.50       -9.29%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.44       -9.29%
Metals Exploration                         1.27       -8.93%

Overall Market
Norcros                                  253.00      -13.06%
