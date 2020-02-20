FTSE 100 Nmc Health 847.80 +8.28% Smith & Nephew 1994.50 +8.10% Bae Systems 663.30 +3.64% Lloyds Banking Group 57.51 +3.10% Smith (Ds) 361.25 +2.95% Imperial Brands 1732.50 -6.05% Burberry Group 1962.00 -2.53% Aveva Group 5195.00 -1.80% Carnival 3063.50 -1.68% Meggitt 627.20 -1.57% FTSE 250 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 338.50 +9.26% Tbc Bank Group 1376.00 +5.04% Spectris 2859.00 +4.50% Kaz Minerals 531.80 +4.48% Hochschild Mining 189.25 +4.44% Restaurant Group 130.40 -2.10% Micro Focus International 785.15 -2.00% Hill & Smith Holdings 1449.00 -1.96% Bbgi Sicav S.A. 164.25 -1.94% Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited 117.25 -1.88% FTSE 350 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 338.50 +9.26% Nmc Health 847.80 +8.28% Smith & Nephew 1994.50 +8.10% Tbc Bank Group 1376.00 +5.04% Spectris 2859.00 +4.50% Imperial Brands 1732.50 -6.05% Burberry Group 1962.00 -2.53% Restaurant Group 130.40 -2.10% Micro Focus International 785.15 -2.00% Hill & Smith Holdings 1449.00 -1.96% AIM Galileo Resources 0.54 +25.58% LightwaveRF 1.12 +25.00% Tertiary Minerals 0.45 +21.92% Bezant Resources 0.17 +17.24% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.95 +16.18% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.12 -24.19% Novacyt S.A 99.50 -19.11% Transense Technologies 63.50 -9.29% Ukrproduct Group 2.44 -9.29% Metals Exploration 1.27 -8.93% Overall Market Ashley (Laura) Holdings 2.40 +26.32% Galileo Resources 0.54 +25.58% LightwaveRF 1.12 +25.00% Tertiary Minerals 0.45 +21.92% Bezant Resources 0.17 +17.24% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.12 -24.19% Novacyt S.A 99.50 -19.11% Norcros 253.00 -13.06% Transense Technologies 63.50 -9.29% Ukrproduct Group 2.44 -9.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -