FTSE 100
Nmc Health                               845.30       +7.96%
Smith & Nephew                          1990.75       +7.90%
Lloyds Banking Group                      57.64       +3.33%
Centrica                                  77.17       +3.00%
Johnson Matthey                         2788.50       +2.82%
Imperial Brands                         1725.60       -6.42%
Burberry Group                          1944.50       -3.40%
Aveva Group                             5127.50       -3.07%
Meggitt                                  622.00       -2.39%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        2812.50       -1.70%

FTSE 250
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               349.65      +12.86%
Hochschild Mining                        194.35       +7.26%
Tbc Bank Group                          1394.00       +6.41%
Spectris                                2875.50       +5.10%
Cineworld Group                          184.88       +4.66%
Restaurant Group                         129.45       -2.82%
Bbgi Sicav S.A.                          163.75       -2.24%
Go-Ahead Group                          2148.00       -1.92%
Dunelm Group                            1310.50       -1.91%
Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited            117.25       -1.88%

AIM
ValiRx                                     0.07      +28.57%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.55      +22.22%
Bezant Resources                           0.17      +20.69%
Diurnal Group                             32.50      +16.07%
Tri-Star Resources                        13.50      +14.89%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -30.65%
Novacyt S.A                               95.00      -22.76%
Metals Exploration                         1.10      -21.43%
Oncimmune Holdings                        61.00      -17.57%
LightwaveRF                                0.75      -16.67%

