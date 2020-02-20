FTSE 100 Nmc Health 845.30 +7.96% Smith & Nephew 1990.75 +7.90% Lloyds Banking Group 57.64 +3.33% Centrica 77.17 +3.00% Johnson Matthey 2788.50 +2.82% Imperial Brands 1725.60 -6.42% Burberry Group 1944.50 -3.40% Aveva Group 5127.50 -3.07% Meggitt 622.00 -2.39% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 2812.50 -1.70% FTSE 250 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 349.65 +12.86% Hochschild Mining 194.35 +7.26% Tbc Bank Group 1394.00 +6.41% Spectris 2875.50 +5.10% Cineworld Group 184.88 +4.66% Restaurant Group 129.45 -2.82% Bbgi Sicav S.A. 163.75 -2.24% Go-Ahead Group 2148.00 -1.92% Dunelm Group 1310.50 -1.91% Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited 117.25 -1.88% FTSE 350 Moneysupermarket.Com Group 349.65 +12.86% Nmc Health 845.30 +7.96% Smith & Nephew 1990.75 +7.90% Hochschild Mining 194.35 +7.26% Tbc Bank Group 1394.00 +6.41% Imperial Brands 1725.60 -6.42% Burberry Group 1944.50 -3.40% Aveva Group 5127.50 -3.07% Restaurant Group 129.45 -2.82% Meggitt 622.00 -2.39% AIM ValiRx 0.07 +28.57% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.55 +22.22% Bezant Resources 0.17 +20.69% Diurnal Group 32.50 +16.07% Tri-Star Resources 13.50 +14.89% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -30.65% Novacyt S.A 95.00 -22.76% Metals Exploration 1.10 -21.43% Oncimmune Holdings 61.00 -17.57% LightwaveRF 0.75 -16.67% Overall Market ValiRx 0.07 +28.57% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.55 +22.22% Bezant Resources 0.17 +20.69% Ashley (Laura) Holdings 2.25 +18.42% Diurnal Group 32.50 +16.07% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -30.65% Novacyt S.A 95.00 -22.76% Metals Exploration 1.10 -21.43% Oncimmune Holdings 61.00 -17.57% LightwaveRF 0.75 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
