StockMarketWire.com - Halma said it had acquired US-based Maxtec for $20m.
Maxtec, a manufacturer and distribution of oxygen analysis and delivery products for use in medical and non-medical applications, would be managed as part of Halma's perma pure business, whose medical dehydration products were also used in acute care units, and would become part of Halma's medical sector, the company said.
Key members of Maxtec's leadership team will remain with the business and it will continue to operate in its current facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: