StockMarketWire.com - Hammerson said it had exchanged unconditional contracts to sell a portfolio of seven retail parks to Orion for £400m with expected net proceeds of £395m.
Separately, the company also said it had sold Parc Tawe in Swansea and Abbey Retail Park in Belfast generating proceeds totalling £55m.
'Combined with today's portfolio sale of seven retail parks, this final tranche of disposals totals £455m and represents a net initial yield of 8.7%, with a discount to a June 2019 book value of 22.2%,' the company added.
This transaction, the largest UK retail parks portfolio sale in the past decade, followed Hammerson's strategic decision, announced in July 2018, to exit the retail parks sector over the medium term, the company said.
In total, Hammerson had sold 14 retail parks since July 2018, generating sales proceeds of £764m to reduce its debt and strengthen the balance sheet.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
