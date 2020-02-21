StockMarketWire.com - James Fisher and Sons said its Australia-based business in Perth, JFD Australia, had agreed a £35m four-year contract extension to supply its submarine escape and rescue system to the Royal Australian Navy until December 2023.
The contract also included an extension option to November 2024.
JFD, a provider, operator and manager of untethered submarine rescue vessels, said the contract extension would create a number of full-time defence industry jobs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
