StockMarketWire.com - James Fisher and Sons said its Australia-based business in Perth, JFD Australia, had agreed a £35m four-year contract extension to supply its submarine escape and rescue system to the Royal Australian Navy until December 2023.

The contract also included an extension option to November 2024.

JFD, a provider, operator and manager of untethered submarine rescue vessels, said the contract extension would create a number of full-time defence industry jobs.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com