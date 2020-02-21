StockMarketWire.com - Victoria Oil & Gas said would 'vigorously defend' arbitration claims that were continuing to be lodged by Cameroon partner RSM Production Corporation.
RSM had filed several arbitration claims against the company's subsidiary Gaz du Cameroun.
The latest, filed on 3 February, challenged the validity of cash calls last November, among other assertions.
Victoria Oil & Gas noted that arbitrations under International Chamber of Commerce and UNCITRAL rules were confidential processes.
'Victoria Oil & Gas is not permitted to provide detailed comments on them, beyond saying that it continues to vigorously defend the claims raised by RSM,' the company said.
