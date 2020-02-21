StockMarketWire.com - Energy services group Hunting said it had completed the acquisition of underwater production technology provider Enpro Subsea for $33m.
The deal also included an option for a potential maximum earn-out of $3m based on Enpro's earnings performance in 2020.
Enpro was being acquired from members of its management team and Energy Ventures Private Equity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
