StockMarketWire.com - Adept Technology said it would undertake an equity placing and subscription to raise up to £4m to paydown debt and finance potential acquisitions.
The company proposed placing up to 1,242,187 shares at a price of 320p a share and a subscription for 7,813 shares.
The company said it expected to announce full year results for the year ending 31 March 2020 in July 2020 and confirmed current trading was in line with consensus market expectations.
At 8:15am: [LON:ADT] AdEPT Telecom PLC share price was -30p at 330p
