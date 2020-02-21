StockMarketWire.com - Ariana Resources said its partly owned Kiziltepe mine in Turkey saw income rise in the fourth quarter from the third thanks to uptick production and higher gold prices.
Kiziltepe, 50% owned by Ariana through its shareholding in Zenit Madencilik, generated gross income in the fourth quarter rose about 8.7% to $12.8m on-quarter, underpinned by a 5.6% rise in production amid sales of 7,318 ounces.
For the year, gross income was US$45.1m from production of 27,985 ounces of gold, exceeding its full year production guidance of 25,000 ounces of gold by 2,985 ounces; representing an increase of about 12%, the company said.
'The sustained increase in gold price during the period contributed significantly to revenue, while operating cash cost per ounce remained low; mainly due to increased by-product silver credit,' it added.
At 8:40am: [LON:AAU] Ariana Resources PLC share price was +0.2p at 3.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
