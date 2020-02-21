StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said it had appointed three new independent non-executive directors.
They included JP Morgan Chase chairman Jennifer Nason and Schlumberger executive vice president of reservoir and infrastructure Hinda Gharbi.
An Oxford University professor of global and economic governance, Ngaire Woods, would also join the board.
At 9:01am: [LON:RIO] Rio Tinto PLC share price was -32.25p at 4177.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: