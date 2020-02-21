StockMarketWire.com - Arricano Real Estate said it drew down a further $2.5m of the remaining $12.19 from a loan facility for its subsidiary Comfort Market Luks.
The drawdown would be used to finance the ongoing construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv.
At 9:18am: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
