StockMarketWire.com - Struggling animal feed supplier Walcom warned it may be forced into liquidation if it was unable to source a loan by 6 March.
The company said chief executive Francis Chi still intended to provide it with a HK$1.23m loan, though it still had not been received.
Walcom said new orders had benefited its bottom line and that it had negotiated delays on the payment of rent, salaries and other expenses that would now be gradually paid over the coming weeks.
'As a result, the board now believes that in the absence of the loan being received in part or in full by 6 March 2020, the company may be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders,' Walcom said.
At 9:31am: [LON:WALG] Walcom Group Ltd share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: