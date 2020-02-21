StockMarketWire.com - The UK flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to a 10-month high of 51.9 in February, according to IHS Markit.
The rise defied market expectations of a fall to 49.7 from the 50.0 recorded in January.
The flash services business activity index fell to 53.3, broadly in line with market expectations of a fall to 53.4 from the 53.9 recorded in January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
