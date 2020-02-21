StockMarketWire.com - OIl and gas explorer Canadian Overseas Petroleum said it had entered into a promissory note, with Arthur Millholland, president and chief executive of the company for CAD$200K
The note would be repayable by the company six months from the issue date of 14 February 2020 and beared interest in Canadian dollars at a rate of 10% per annum.
'This loan, which reflects my confidence in the company, will generate the necessary funds so we can conclude the additional financing measures needed to commence appraisal drilling of OPL 226 within our targeted timeframe of 2020,' said Arthur Millholland, president and CEO.
At 9:41am: [LON:COPL] Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Com Shs Npv share price was +0.04p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: