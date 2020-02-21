StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investment company BB Healthcare Trust delivered returns that undershot its benchmark in 2019 as healthcare stocks were hurt macro-political uncertainty. In 2019, the company's net asset value return was 6.6%, below its benchmark healthcare total return index of 8.1%.
The company blamed the underperformance on market volatility in healthcare stocks amid geological and trade uncertainty that unfolded during the year.
Looking ahead, the company said the upcoming US presidential election had generated focus on healthcare in the US, which could prove both an opportunity and frustration.
At 9:53am: [LON:BBH] BB Healthcare Trust Plc share price was -0.5p at 157.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
