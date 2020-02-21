StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Nmc Health                               837.80       +7.00%
Centrica                                  78.91       +5.33%
Bae Systems                              664.20       +3.78%
Polymetal International                 1338.75       +2.16%
Barclays                                 180.44       +2.09%
Imperial Brands                         1715.60       -6.96%
Aveva Group                             4933.00       -6.75%
Pearson                                  559.00       -4.28%
Meggitt                                  611.90       -3.97%
Evraz                                    377.95       -3.19%

FTSE 250
Daejan Holdings                         8005.00      +53.65%
Spectris                                2978.50       +8.86%
Hochschild Mining                        195.85       +8.08%
Syncona Limited                          258.50       +4.44%
Genus                                   3320.00       +4.01%
Kaz Minerals                             492.25       -4.49%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               354.80       -3.51%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           370.15       -3.05%
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust              759.50       -2.75%
Premier Oil                              104.85       -2.69%

FTSE 350
AIM
Novacyt S.A                              105.50      +62.31%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.13      +35.90%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      +31.82%
PROACTIS Holdings                         52.00      +30.00%
Velocys                                    6.35      +29.86%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -30.65%
600 Group (The)                           11.25      -19.06%
Oncimmune Holdings                        61.50      -16.89%
Byotrol                                    2.72      -15.00%
Erris Resources                            4.60      -14.81%

Overall Market
