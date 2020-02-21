FTSE 100 Nmc Health 837.80 +7.00% Centrica 78.91 +5.33% Bae Systems 664.20 +3.78% Polymetal International 1338.75 +2.16% Barclays 180.44 +2.09% Imperial Brands 1715.60 -6.96% Aveva Group 4933.00 -6.75% Pearson 559.00 -4.28% Meggitt 611.90 -3.97% Evraz 377.95 -3.19% FTSE 250 Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Spectris 2978.50 +8.86% Hochschild Mining 195.85 +8.08% Syncona Limited 258.50 +4.44% Genus 3320.00 +4.01% Kaz Minerals 492.25 -4.49% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 354.80 -3.51% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 370.15 -3.05% Baillie Gifford Japan Trust 759.50 -2.75% Premier Oil 104.85 -2.69% FTSE 350 Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Spectris 2978.50 +8.86% Hochschild Mining 195.85 +8.08% Nmc Health 837.80 +7.00% Centrica 78.91 +5.33% Imperial Brands 1715.60 -6.96% Aveva Group 4933.00 -6.75% Kaz Minerals 492.25 -4.49% Pearson 559.00 -4.28% Meggitt 611.90 -3.97% AIM Novacyt S.A 105.50 +62.31% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.13 +35.90% Baron Oil 0.14 +31.82% PROACTIS Holdings 52.00 +30.00% Velocys 6.35 +29.86% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -30.65% 600 Group (The) 11.25 -19.06% Oncimmune Holdings 61.50 -16.89% Byotrol 2.72 -15.00% Erris Resources 4.60 -14.81% Overall Market Novacyt S.A 105.50 +62.31% Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.13 +35.90% Baron Oil 0.14 +31.82% PROACTIS Holdings 52.00 +30.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -30.65% 600 Group (The) 11.25 -19.06% Oncimmune Holdings 61.50 -16.89% Byotrol 2.72 -15.00% Nanoco Group 24.65 -15.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -