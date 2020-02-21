FTSE 100 Nmc Health 855.00 +9.20% Centrica 79.59 +6.23% Bae Systems 666.70 +4.17% Barclays 181.27 +2.56% Mondi 1708.25 +2.26% Imperial Brands 1720.50 -6.70% Aveva Group 4995.00 -5.58% Pearson 558.60 -4.35% Croda International 5042.50 -2.75% Meggitt 619.80 -2.73% FTSE 250 Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Hochschild Mining 205.00 +13.13% Spectris 2984.00 +9.06% Syncona Limited 260.50 +5.25% Genus 3323.00 +4.10% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 347.85 -5.40% Kaz Minerals 491.90 -4.56% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 366.65 -3.97% Tullow Oil 40.74 -3.92% Premier Oil 104.20 -3.29% FTSE 350 Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Hochschild Mining 205.00 +13.13% Nmc Health 855.00 +9.20% Spectris 2984.00 +9.06% Centrica 79.59 +6.23% Imperial Brands 1720.50 -6.70% Aveva Group 4995.00 -5.58% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 347.85 -5.40% Kaz Minerals 491.90 -4.56% Pearson 558.60 -4.35% AIM Novacyt S.A 96.00 +47.69% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 0.90 +33.33% Baron Oil 0.14 +31.82% Velocys 6.36 +30.06% PROACTIS Holdings 51.00 +27.50% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -27.42% 600 Group (The) 11.25 -19.06% Oncimmune Holdings 61.50 -16.89% Erris Resources 4.65 -13.89% Byotrol 2.78 -13.13% Overall Market Daejan Holdings 8005.00 +53.65% Novacyt S.A 96.00 +47.69% Clontarf Energy Ord 0.25p 0.90 +33.33% Baron Oil 0.14 +31.82% Velocys 6.36 +30.06% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -27.42% 600 Group (The) 11.25 -19.06% Oncimmune Holdings 61.50 -16.89% Erris Resources 4.65 -13.89% Byotrol 2.78 -13.13%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
