FTSE 100
Nmc Health                               855.00       +9.20%
Centrica                                  79.59       +6.23%
Bae Systems                              666.70       +4.17%
Barclays                                 181.27       +2.56%
Mondi                                   1708.25       +2.26%
Imperial Brands                         1720.50       -6.70%
Aveva Group                             4995.00       -5.58%
Pearson                                  558.60       -4.35%
Croda International                     5042.50       -2.75%
Meggitt                                  619.80       -2.73%

FTSE 250
Daejan Holdings                         8005.00      +53.65%
Hochschild Mining                        205.00      +13.13%
Spectris                                2984.00       +9.06%
Syncona Limited                          260.50       +5.25%
Genus                                   3323.00       +4.10%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               347.85       -5.40%
Kaz Minerals                             491.90       -4.56%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           366.65       -3.97%
Tullow Oil                                40.74       -3.92%
Premier Oil                              104.20       -3.29%

FTSE 350
Daejan Holdings                         8005.00      +53.65%
Hochschild Mining                        205.00      +13.13%
Nmc Health                               855.00       +9.20%
Spectris                                2984.00       +9.06%
Centrica                                  79.59       +6.23%
Imperial Brands                         1720.50       -6.70%
Aveva Group                             4995.00       -5.58%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               347.85       -5.40%
Kaz Minerals                             491.90       -4.56%
Pearson                                  558.60       -4.35%

AIM
Novacyt S.A                               96.00      +47.69%
Clontarf Energy  Ord 0.25p                 0.90      +33.33%
Baron Oil                                  0.14      +31.82%
Velocys                                    6.36      +30.06%
PROACTIS Holdings                         51.00      +27.50%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -27.42%
600 Group (The)                           11.25      -19.06%
Oncimmune Holdings                        61.50      -16.89%
Erris Resources                            4.65      -13.89%
Byotrol                                    2.78      -13.13%

