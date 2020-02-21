StockMarketWire.com - The US flash purchasing managers' index fell to a six-month low of 50.8 in February, according to IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a more modest fall to 51.5 from the 51.9 reading recorded for January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
