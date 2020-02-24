StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention product manufacturer Tristel posted a 25% rise in first-half profit that exceeded its expectations.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December rose to £2.8m, up from £2.2m on-year.
Revenue climbed 22% to £14.6m, with overseas sales up 30% to £8.3m.
Tristel declared an interim dividend of 2.34p per share, up 15% on-year.
Chief Executive Paul Swinney said the company's sales growth had exceeded its target range of 10-15%, while margins had also improved.
Swinney said the current coronavirus outbreak would be a 'powerful influence' on global healthcare systems for greater investment in infection prevention and control.
'As a globally recognised infection prevention brand, with some of the world's best-known disinfection technology, there are significant macro factors that will support Tristel's continued progress,' he added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
