StockMarketWire.com - Research tool manufacturer Oxford Instruments said it had sold its OI Healthcare business in the US to MXR Imaging for $15.0m (£11.5m).
OI Healthcare offered the sale, service and rental of third-party magnetic resonance imaging and computer tomography machines, with offices in Florida, Michigan and California.
Chief executive Ian Barkshire said the sale reflected a strategy to focus on chosen markets with long-term growth drivers where Oxford Instruments could uphold or develop leading positions.
'This sale will allow us to continue enhancing our ability to deliver further growth and margin improvement while maintaining a customer-centric approach,' he added.
