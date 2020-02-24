StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company RTC posted a 5.4% fall in annual profit after rising revenue was more than offset by higher expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December fell to £1.76m, down from £1.86m on-year.
Revenue rose 8% to £94.9m and operating profit was flat at £2.0m.
RTC declared a full-year dividend of 4.16p per share, up 8% on-year.
Chief executive Andy Pendlebury said 2019 was 'another extremely positive year' for the company, with revenue, gross profit, cash generation and dividends rising in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
