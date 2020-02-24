StockMarketWire.com - Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspaper publisher Reach swung to a full-year profit after a continuing slide in sales was offset by cost cutting.
The company also said it was targeting a rise to 7m registered customers by the end of 2022, up from less than 1m at the end of 2019, as part of a strategy update.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £120.9m, swinging from a loss of £119.9m on-year that included large asset writedowns.
Revenue fell 3% to £702.5m and on a like-for-like basis fell 5.3%, though adjusted profit rose 6.1% to £150.6m owing to 'significant cost efficiencies'.
Reach declared a full-year dividend of 6.55p per share, up 6.7% on-year.
Reach said it had continued to perform in line with management expectations since year end.
· The Board is confident that the Group will make further good progress through the rest of the year delivering its customer-focused objectives and digital growth ambitions
Commenting on the annual results for 2019, , Chief Executive Officer of Reach, said:
"2019 was a year of good operational and solid financial progress with record growth in audience numbers, consistently good cash generation and a strong balance sheet,' chief executive Jim Mullen said.
Reach also said that it planned to give an update on 'key monetisation themes' when it presented its interim results.
That presentation would also include overall digital revenue target and timelines.
