StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle telematics services provider Quartix booked a fall in annual profit after sales slumped in its insurance division.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December dropped 22% to £6.5m as revenue edged back 0.3% to £25.6m.
Fleet revenue grew 11% to £20.8m but insurance revenue dropped 31% to to £4.8m.
Quartix held its final dividend payment steady 10.0p per share, giving a total dividend for the year of 12.4p per share.
Chief executive Andy Walters said the company's manufacturing partner in China had resumed limited operations following New Year celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
'At the time of writing, management does not expect any material disruption to supply, but it is monitoring the situation closely,' Walters said.
'The group has made a strong start to the year in each of its markets,' he added.
'The high levels of recurring revenues and opportunities to grow the fleet business in the UK, US, France and each of its new territories underpin our confidence for the current financial period and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
