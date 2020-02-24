StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Fresnillo said construction of the joint venture Juanicipio project in Mexico was ahead of schedule, with production expected to commence earlier than expected in mid-2020.
Juanicipio was now expected to reach 85% capacity in fourth-quarter of 2021, having previously been estimated to reach only 65% by that time.
'I am pleased to confirm we are accelerating development of the underground mine and as a result, I expect the mine will be producing silver and gold ahead of schedule in 2020,' chief executive Octavio Alvídrez said. The earlier-than-expected start-up would produce a number of positive outcomes for the project including improved cash flow and a more certain ramp-up to 4,000 tonnes per day, Fresnillo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
