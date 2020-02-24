StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had recorded positive long-term data from a trial of a treatment for retinitis pigmentosa.
The condition was a group of hereditary diseases of the eye that lead to progressive loss of sight and blindness.
Last November, positive interim efficacy data from an ongoing clinical trial were announced by the company at a conference in San Francisco.
'Subsequent long-term efficacy data from the study continue to show a meaningful clinical effect from the therapy at all time points out to twelve months post-treatment,' ReNeuron said.
'As previously reported, the degree of efficacy observed varies between patients.'
ReNeuron said it expected to present further data from an expanded trial during the course of 2020.
It expected to have sufficient data to enable it to seek approval in the first half of 2021 to commence a pivotal clinical study with its hRPC cell therapy candidate.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: