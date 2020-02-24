StockMarketWire.com - Investment company UIL posted a negative first-half performance, which it pinned on currency fluctuations.

The company's net asset value total return for the six months through December was negative 4.3%.

The pound appreciated against the dollar by 4.1% of that time period, and by 3.9% versus the Australian dollar.

UIL underperformed the FTSE All-Share Index total return over the same period, which was up by 5.5%.




