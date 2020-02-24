StockMarketWire.com - Bakery company Finsbury Food reported a rise in half-yearly profit, underpinned by performance in its core UK bakery business and new business wins.
For the 26 weeks ended 28 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 17.9% to £8.8m on-year and revenue was up 4.7% to £159.4m with UK Bakery sales up 5.8%.
Revenue and profit were 'largely driven by organic performance in UK bakery as well as new business wins and the first full six-month contribution from our "free from" business,' the company said.
The interim dividend per share was increased by 6.0% to 1.23p a share.
'Notwithstanding the ongoing market-wide headwinds, there is positive sales momentum in the business and a growing number of exciting opportunities that gives us confidence in Finsbury's prospects for the full year, which remains in line with expectations,' it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:FIF] Finsbury Food Group PLC share price was +1.5p at 102p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
