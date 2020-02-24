StockMarketWire.com - Mining company SolGold said an Ecuadorian court had ruled against moves to prohibit mining activities in the country's Azuay province.
The Constitutional Court of Ecuador had ruled against a second petition, which would seek local consultation on the issue.
Azuay contained SolGold's Sharug project. 'Due to the new questions raised by this particular petition, it is clear that the Constitutional Court have provided a specific ruling, as well as rational arguments to determine the legal rights of existing mining concessions,' SoldGold said.
'This decision, in conjunction with the previously rejected petitions of a similar nature in both the Imbabura and Azuay provinces, sets a strong precedent for any future petitions for consultation to consider changes to the constitution of Ecuador.'
At 9:02am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was -1.17p at 21.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: