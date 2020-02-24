StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said the value of its portfolio had risen in the four months through January.
The portfolio was independently valued at £464.8m as at the end of January, up from £438.7m at the end of September.
Its value increased by £15.1m on a like-for-like basis, taking into account net investment activity and portfolio capital expenditure.
That represented a rise of 6.3p per share.
'The company recently announced it is contemplating an equity raise,' Warehouse REIT said.
'Any such fundraising is expected to follow the publication of a prospectus and further details will follow in due course.'
At 9:07am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was 0p at 115.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: