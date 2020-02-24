StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said the value of its portfolio had risen in the four months through January.

The portfolio was independently valued at £464.8m as at the end of January, up from £438.7m at the end of September.

Its value increased by £15.1m on a like-for-like basis, taking into account net investment activity and portfolio capital expenditure.

That represented a rise of 6.3p per share.

'The company recently announced it is contemplating an equity raise,' Warehouse REIT said.

'Any such fundraising is expected to follow the publication of a prospectus and further details will follow in due course.'

At 9:07am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was 0p at 115.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com