StockMarketWire.com - Property group LSL Property Services confirmed that it was in discussions with countrywide concerning a possible all-share merger.
Despite ongoing talks between Countrywide and LSL, there 'can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Countrywide,' LSL said.
Under market rules, LSL would be required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 23 March 2020, to either make an offer for Countrywide or walk away.
At 9:09am:
[LON:CWD] Countrywide Plc share price was +2.2p at 342.4p
[LON:LSL] LSL Property Services PLC share price was -5p at 336p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
